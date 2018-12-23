Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 47,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.62M, down from 50,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Imperva Inc (IMPV) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 15,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 249,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.58M, down from 264,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Imperva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 1.15 million shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Imperva, Inc. (NYSE:IMPV) has risen 34.92% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IMPV News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 26/04/2018 – IMPERVA 1Q REV. $84.2M, EST. $83.7M; 14/05/2018 – Caisse De Depot Et Placement Exits Position in Imperva; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Imperva; 20/04/2018 – DJ Imperva Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMPV); 11/04/2018 – lmperva Appoints David Woodcock to Lead Worldwide Sales; 13/03/2018 Imperva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT REDUCED IMPV IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Rev $84.2M

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Duato Joaquin. $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. On Thursday, December 13 the insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $536,638. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. On Friday, December 14 PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,000 shares. MULCAHY ANNE M had bought 748 shares worth $100,050 on Friday, December 14.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, August 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $145.0 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 27 analysts covering Imperva (NYSE:IMPV), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive. Imperva had 92 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 29 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Macquarie Research. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Thursday, October 11. DA Davidson initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $71 target in Friday, October 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 4. The stock of Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Wunderlich. The stock of Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) earned “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, January 21. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich on Thursday, February 4 with “Buy”.

