Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 18.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 18,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.91M, down from 96,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook weighs ad-free subscription service after data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell Questions Facebook on Consumer Data, Privacy; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: TO MAKE CONTROLS EASIER TO FIND AND USE FOR PRIVACY; 19/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules:; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps from platform over data misuse; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook has announced #GDPR changes

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd sold 17,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.15M, down from 75,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. $495,309 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, November 5. Zuckerberg Mark sold $46.51 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, July 30. 38,037 shares valued at $6.87M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, August 14. 55,000 shares valued at $9.94 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, August 14. 2,112 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $294,835. Another trade for 3,125 shares valued at $509,438 was made by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 1.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $430.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 8,910 shares to 68,010 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 93,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, April 4 with “Overweight” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $175 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, November 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 26. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 3 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus Fin Corporation reported 98,504 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mariner Wealth Advsrs invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt owns 1,450 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Green Square Lc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Everett Harris And Ca has 193,547 shares. Claar Advsr stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Co holds 13,058 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,932 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acg Wealth stated it has 44,182 shares. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Com accumulated 437,000 shares. The Washington-based Washington National Bank & Trust has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 101,584 are held by Majedie Asset.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 28 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Wednesday, September 9. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $170 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 18 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies upgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Monday, August 31 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Sell” rating by Bernstein on Friday, July 14. Jefferies maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Monday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Bernstein initiated the shares of BIDU in report on Wednesday, January 11 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 9. Credit Suisse initiated Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Wednesday, July 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $190 target.

