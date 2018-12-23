Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 16,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.21M, up from 81,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 3.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 40,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.70 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 22.33M shares traded or 95.98% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. The insider POST GLEN F III sold $3.30 million. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $141,160 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, December 11.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink -11%; Cowen trims due to ‘revenue erosion’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink A Buy After The Dip? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy CenturyLink For The 11.3% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What CenturyLink’s Debt Means For Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink’s Huge Yield Spells Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CTL in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, September 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, November 10. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by Suntrust Robinson. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, December 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was initiated by Evercore with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 22. Jefferies upgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, January 25 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, February 15.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 358 shares to 9,082 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Invstrs (NYSE:NHI) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,406 shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, May 29. As per Monday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 17. Tigress Financial maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 11 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, September 17 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $118 target.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 36,500 shares valued at $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. 4,000 shares valued at $432,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6. 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.