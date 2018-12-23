Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 10.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 4,989 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Centurylink Investment Management Company holds 41,651 shares with $4.70 million value, down from 46,640 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $313.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) had a decrease of 0.8% in short interest. AVGO’s SI was 9.27 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.8% from 9.34M shares previously. With 3.32 million avg volume, 3 days are for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s short sellers to cover AVGO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $244.91. About 10.21 million shares traded or 173.68% up from the average. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has declined 9.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – Broadcom Redomiciliation Application Set to Be Heard Before Singapore Court on April 2, 2018; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – “The worry is with the Tillerson ouster and Broadcom blockage from the Trump administration that this will add fuel to the fire in a battle versus China,” says one analyst; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM PLANNING TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT WEDNESDAY MORNING; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 14/03/2018 – Blocked Broadcom deal may stunt Chinese Silicon Valley investment

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon also sold $3.50 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $125,281 was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 5,448 shares. Middleton And Ma has invested 2.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 1.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma accumulated 53,230 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Prudential has invested 1.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Accuvest Glob Advisors holds 4,274 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Annex Advisory Service stated it has 20,318 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Janney Cap Mngmt has 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.02 million shares. One Management Ltd stated it has 38,136 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 296,590 shares. Northeast Mngmt has 1.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 1.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $101.26 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 8.61 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.40, from 2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 345,157 shares or 9.18% more from 316,139 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boltwood Cap Management accumulated 0.18% or 1,198 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.07% or 1,205 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha owns 38,700 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Vantage Inv Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) for 68 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 89 shares. 301,992 are held by Cibc World.

Among 15 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Broadcom had 23 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 28 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 7. UBS maintained the shares of AVGO in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by JP Morgan. FBR Capital maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Friday, September 7. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $250 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 7 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, July 12.