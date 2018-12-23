Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (Call) (CRZO) stake by 57.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 40,756 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (Call) (CRZO)’s stock declined 37.01%. The Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 30,000 shares with $532,000 value, down from 70,756 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (Call) now has $931.83M valuation. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 6.75M shares traded or 175.52% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 54.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 38,955 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 32,876 shares with $3.78 million value, down from 71,831 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $70.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 53,609 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 197,530 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 7,191 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Sei reported 72,110 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.46% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 92,254 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 51,800 shares. 120 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com. 505,500 are held by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 300,785 shares or 0% of the stock. Diamond Hill Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 145,313 shares. Buckingham Management invested in 389,500 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 17,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 915,121 are owned by Geode Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $80.63 million for 2.89 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Thursday, June 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral”. As per Sunday, November 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Monday, October 15. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, September 6. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, December 10. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 8 by Johnson Rice. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, December 7.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased High Point Resources Corp stake by 633,783 shares to 762,983 valued at $3.44 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) stake by 133,959 shares and now owns 183,959 shares. Ep Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $1.46 million activity. 8,000 shares were sold by JOHNSON S P IV, worth $225,243. WOJTEK FRANK A also sold $58,780 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares. Shares for $180,120 were sold by Pitts David L.. FISHER JOHN BRADLEY had sold 10,000 shares worth $277,540 on Friday, June 22. Another trade for 12,428 shares valued at $371,597 was sold by MORTON GERALD A.

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 13,200 shares to 330,445 valued at $12.27 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Ser Tr stake by 34,400 shares and now owns 373,950 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31 million for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 15 by Wedbush. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $99 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Friday, September 28 to “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $125 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 4,340 shares. Parsec Mngmt holds 1.71% or 235,033 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,927 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 32,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.9% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). North Amer has 2,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barometer Capital Mngmt holds 131,600 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 330,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mgmt invested in 3.87% or 48,972 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 395 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Coastline Trust Co has 0.19% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,535 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,017 shares.