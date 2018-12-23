Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to pay $0.11 on Jan 25, 2019; Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Suncor Energy had 3 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by GARP Research on Monday, October 22 to “Buy”. See Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) latest ratings:

22/10/2018 Broker: GARP Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/10/2018 Broker: IBC Rating: Outperformer Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2018 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Jan 25, 2019. (NYSE:CLDT) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust’s current price of $17.68 translates into 0.62% yield. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 10, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 1.07M shares traded or 357.80% up from the average. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 13.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Chatham Lodging Trust shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 3.04% more from 36.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 18,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Incorporated reported 16,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 29,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 206,142 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs stated it has 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 293,992 shares. Patten Gru owns 312 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Paloma Prtnrs invested in 21,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 32,375 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading L P has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 163 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt owns 56,102 shares.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company has market cap of $830.73 million. The firm owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites. It has a 22.38 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 7.06 million shares traded or 52.31% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $42.82 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

