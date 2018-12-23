Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 16.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 323,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.18M, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 1.53 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 99.19% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chemung Finl Corp (CHMG) by 17.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 35,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.17 million, up from 204,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chemung Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 18,420 shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 16.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold CHGG shares while 68 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.80% less from 114.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 11,201 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 5.36M shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership invested in 0.11% or 2.03 million shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Com reported 55,833 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Baillie Gifford & Communication holds 0.17% or 5.55 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 7,114 shares stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 30,000 shares. 296 are held by Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Com. Stephens Mgmt Group Limited Com holds 0.36% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 691,190 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc holds 191,693 shares.

Since July 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $25.41 million activity. $416,550 worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was sold by BORDERS DAVE JR.. ROSENSWEIG DANIEL sold $4.34M worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Thursday, July 12. BROWN ANDREW J had sold 56,352 shares worth $1.70M on Wednesday, December 12. BRANDEMUEHL JENNY sold $2.14M worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Monday, October 1. SCHLEIN TED sold 34,750 shares worth $1.00 million.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $11.49 million for 64.73 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Chegg Inc had 52 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 11 by Northland Capital. The stock of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Lake Street. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CHGG in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barrington maintained Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) rating on Friday, April 27. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $2500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 17. The stock of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Barrington. Northland Capital maintained Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CHMG shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.45% more from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,246 are held by Bancshares Of America De. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 22 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 29,181 shares. American Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 2,173 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 3,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 5,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 239,789 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 1,116 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 416,407 are owned by Chemung Canal Trust Com. Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 7,301 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 190 shares.

