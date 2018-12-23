Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased Bb&T (BBT) stake by 15.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 13,693 shares as Bb&T (BBT)’s stock declined 9.29%. The Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 75,636 shares with $3.67M value, down from 89,329 last quarter. Bb&T now has $32.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 9.20 million shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends

European Equity Fund Inc (EEA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.89, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 10 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 5 cut down and sold stock positions in European Equity Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 2.92 million shares, up from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding European Equity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $61.54 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 38,395 shares traded or 307.03% up from the average. The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) has declined 18.14% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The New Germany Fund, Inc., and The European Equity Fund, Inc. Make Yearly Distribution Announcements – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Mastercard Hikes Payout & Plans Share Buyback, To Clear Fine – Zacks.com” published on December 06, 2018, Warriortradingnews.com published: “Carnival Shares Slide After Issuing Dull Guidance – Warrior Trading News” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The European Equity Fund, Inc. and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: May 09, 2018.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in The European Equity Fund, Inc. for 255,475 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.41 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 37,772 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 178,390 shares.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $2,533 activity. Another trade for 611 shares valued at $30,245 was made by HENRY I. PATRICIA on Wednesday, October 31. 2,825 BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) shares with value of $141,790 were sold by QUBEIN NIDO R. $199,747 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was bought by Graney Patrick C III.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on January, 17 before the open. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BBT’s profit will be $801.45 million for 10.19 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru LP invested in 1.35M shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 5,673 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Grp Lc has 43,689 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability accumulated 793,566 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Citizens Savings Bank has 91,462 shares. Macroview Investment Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Stephens Ar holds 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 104,530 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 423 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Corp owns 919,470 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.13% or 310,765 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 100,008 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Next Fincl Group has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mcf Advisors Limited stated it has 66,037 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

More important recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T local leader’s role eliminated as part of management streamlining efforts – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool”, Prnewswire.com published: “BB&T makes $500000, five-year commitment to fund ‘Ron Clark Academy Training Day’ for teachers – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It’s Been For The S&P 500 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BB\u0026T has $58 highest and $56 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 33.32% above currents $42.38 stock price. BB\u0026T had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 19 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets.