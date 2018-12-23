Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 92.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 128,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,832 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.68M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 3.79M shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 55.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, up from 5,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 552,195 shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $585.71 million activity. Fusco Jack A had bought 15,000 shares worth $888,000 on Wednesday, November 14. 3,406 shares were sold by Zichal Heather, worth $234,064. 20,000 shares were sold by BRANDOLINI NUNO, worth $1.30 million on Thursday, June 28. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.03 million was made by KILPATRICK DAVID B on Thursday, September 27. ICAHN CARL C had sold 9.00M shares worth $584.37M on Wednesday, June 27.

Among 9 analysts covering Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Cheniere Energy Inc had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, January 13 report. As per Wednesday, May 11, the company rating was initiated by Bernstein. Global Hunter Securities initiated the stock with “Accumulate” rating in Thursday, July 23 report. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 8 with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of LNG in report on Tuesday, February 23 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, October 12. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 14 by Howard Weil.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $111.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beigene Ltd by 55,402 shares to 55,021 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 55,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,187 shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS).

