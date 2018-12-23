CHR HANSEN HLDG A/S SPONSORED ADR DENMA (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had an increase of 32.05% in short interest. CHYHY’s SI was 10,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 32.05% from 7,800 shares previously. With 43,900 avg volume, 0 days are for CHR HANSEN HLDG A/S SPONSORED ADR DENMA (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)’s short sellers to cover CHYHY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 42,845 shares traded or 78.49% up from the average. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) stake by 148.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc acquired 4,900 shares as International Flavors&Fragra (IFF)’s stock rose 7.03%. The Chesapeake Asset Management Llc holds 8,208 shares with $1.14M value, up from 3,308 last quarter. International Flavors&Fragra now has $13.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 1.98 million shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 7,335 shares to 50,767 valued at $3.60M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 2,590 shares and now owns 13,370 shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 28,000 shares stake. Mai Mgmt holds 6,023 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Lc has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Copeland Mgmt Limited has 0.5% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 59,520 shares. Nordea, Sweden-based fund reported 765,196 shares. 10,519 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Community Finance Services Group Inc Ltd Liability, Vermont-based fund reported 2,007 shares. 215,186 are held by Franklin Res Incorporated. Mirae Asset Co Ltd owns 2,390 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 7 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 55,341 shares. 57,839 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,487 shares. American Rech And Mgmt holds 3,600 shares.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IFF-LMC Strengthens Product Portfolio with Acquisition of Sustainable Ingredients – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Deutsche Bank Out With Top Consumer â€˜Risk Offâ€™ Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IFF announces public offerings ahead of merger deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Mammoth Energy Services, Horizon Pharma Public, SBA Communications, International Flavors & Fragrances, WillScot, and Teekay Tankers â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $154 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) rating on Thursday, August 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $139 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, November 16.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 27 buys, and 2 insider sales for $536.32 million activity. Winder Investment Pte Ltd also bought $5.96 million worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Tuesday, July 17. Fortanet Francisco sold $62,470 worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Wednesday, November 14.

