Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 91,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.20M, up from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 2.20M shares traded or 66.62% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has declined 9.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 0.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 7,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $149.14 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $7.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 27,089 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $79.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (NYSE:GSK) by 157,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Orkla As (Adr) (ORKLY).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 170,836 shares to 97,956 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,108 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).