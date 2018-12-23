Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 114,429 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.99M, down from 119,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 19.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.34 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.58M, up from 5.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is up 35.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VIPS, BZUN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vipshop +11% after earnings, while analysts stick to growth concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vipshop Holdings – From Growth To Value! (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Vipshop a Buy at Its Multiyear Low? – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vipshop +6.2% after solid growth in customers, revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 209,886 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $111.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 21 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Vipshop Holdings Limited had 50 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) rating on Wednesday, August 17. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Bank of America upgraded the shares of VIPS in report on Tuesday, August 16 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 14 report. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 18 by Daiwa Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 18 by JP Morgan. The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, December 17 to “Underweight”.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Wednesday, December 16. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 30. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 21 to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, July 3. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 9 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr given on Friday, August 28. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 2 by UBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 1 report.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Transocean a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo News” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $626.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 15,305 shares to 202,546 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,160 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 559,135 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa has invested 1.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cadence Bancshares Na holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 41,191 shares. Ckw reported 0% stake. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny accumulated 114,429 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtn owns 5,570 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 18,373 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.78% stake. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 11,920 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Management Inc invested in 3,632 shares. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability reported 368,831 shares. S R Schill Associate stated it has 6,123 shares.