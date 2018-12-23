Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 7.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 24,995 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock declined 14.44%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 321,752 shares with $20.40 million value, down from 346,747 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $5.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 3.07M shares traded or 161.60% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25

Rfg Advisory Group Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rfg Advisory Group Llc sold 5,816 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 16.04%. The Rfg Advisory Group Llc holds 14,236 shares with $1.66M value, down from 20,052 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $80.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89 million shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc stated it has 42,924 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 139,672 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 8,813 are held by First Hawaiian State Bank. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 9,600 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cadence Fincl Bank Na holds 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,317 shares. Inv House Ltd Llc invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 6,593 shares. 8.45M are owned by Clearbridge Investments Limited. Morgan Stanley holds 2.24M shares. 7.71 million are owned by Franklin Res.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Selected as One of America’s Most JUST Companies – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS:Market Decline Offers Good Entry Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Analysis: United Parcel Services – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analyst: FedEx, UPS surcharge increases to play ‘big role in the future of free shipping’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – TNT Express Albatross Rears Its Head In FedEx’s Rocky Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Rfg Advisory Group Llc increased Corporate Cap Tr Inc stake by 672,069 shares to 854,243 valued at $13.04M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 9,097 shares and now owns 17,902 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. 2,500 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $304,858 were sold by Barber James J.. 4,312 shares were sold by Willis George, worth $523,218 on Wednesday, August 22.

Among 10 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. United Parcel Service had 16 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 1 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 4 with “Underweight”. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. UBS maintained the shares of UPS in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Thursday, October 25 report.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REIT sector gets brighter view from Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyrusOne to co-develop another data center in the Netherlands – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CONE – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Oh My, Another Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold CONE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 102.88 million shares or 12.79% more from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 33,719 shares. State Street stated it has 3.27M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winfield Assocs has 0.94% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 30,058 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Two Sigma Secs Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 3,837 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bokf Na accumulated 3,779 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 13 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 8,686 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 11,743 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 22,025 shares to 142,753 valued at $16.24M in 2018Q3. It also upped Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 231,856 shares and now owns 237,950 shares. Sba Communications Corp New was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CyrusOne had 8 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Thursday, November 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 3. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Jefferies. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 17.