Choice Hotels International (CHH) to pay $0.22 on Jan 17, 2019; Aviat Networks (AVNW) SI Decreased By 21.43%

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) is expected to pay $0.22 on Jan 17, 2019. (NYSE:CHH) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Choice Hotels International Inc’s current price of $67.96 translates into 0.32% yield. Choice Hotels International Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 458,136 shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has declined 5.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N – ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $330 MILLION AND $337 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Arbor Hotel And Conference Center In Texas; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Rev $209.4M; 28/03/2018 – WoodSpring Suites Increases Footprint in the Greater Chicago Area; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EBIT $330M-EBIT $337M; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.4 MLN VS $188.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.61 TO $3.71; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EPS $3.37-EPS $3.47; 07/03/2018 – Cambria Hotels Pilot Cold Brew and Nitro Coffee Program at Select Properties

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) had a decrease of 21.43% in short interest. AVNW’s SI was 2,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 21.43% from 2,800 shares previously. With 17,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s short sellers to cover AVNW’s short positions. The SI to Aviat Networks Inc’s float is 0.06%. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 11,940 shares traded. Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has declined 5.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AVNW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Aviat Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVNW); 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c; 07/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sets Date for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Rev $62.1M; 13/03/2018 INTERGLOBE AVIAT (INDIGO) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sees 4Q Rev $63M-$70M; 14/05/2018 – AVIAT NETWORKS INC AVNW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $243 MLN TO $250 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 49c

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $66.83 million. The Company’s products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. It has a 39.87 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network.

Among 2 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Choice Hotels had 2 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CHH in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.28, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.01 million shares or 2.17% more from 30.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 307,370 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,356 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 5,712 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) or 125 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mirae Asset Investments has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 5,177 shares. Eqis Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 5,820 shares. Nevada-based Navellier And Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 65,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.02% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 7,495 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $4.55 million activity. Another trade for 5,180 shares valued at $430,199 was sold by Cimerola Patrick. $788,458 worth of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) was sold by Pacious Patrick.