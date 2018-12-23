Chou Associates Management Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 38.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 80,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Chou Associates Management Inc holds 130,000 shares with $9.33 million value, down from 210,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $122.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Weatherford International LTD (WFT) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 104 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 113 trimmed and sold positions in Weatherford International LTD. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.05 billion shares, down from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Weatherford International LTD in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 83 Increased: 70 New Position: 34.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altfest L J Incorporated invested in 19,921 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Boston Ltd holds 0.18% or 58,333 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,352 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.78% or 54,087 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 279 shares stake. 865,667 were accumulated by American Intl Group. Associated Banc owns 3,642 shares. Portland Counsel Inc holds 10,112 shares. Smithfield Trust Com stated it has 5,173 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Webster Fincl Bank N A has 27,187 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 8,605 shares stake. Mirae Asset Investments invested in 203,411 shares. L & S Advsrs reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, July 16 with “Outperformer”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 16. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Thursday, September 27 report.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity. $34,605 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by AKRAM RAJA.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $270.25 million. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs.

More notable recent Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weatherford International (WFT) To Present At Jefferies Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Beaten Up Again Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Weatherford receives delisting warning, makes $50M deal – Houston Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil Is Cratering, Taking These Oil Stocks With It – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “MIcron, Wells Fargo Plunge into Wednesdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 7.48% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc for 14.13 million shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp owns 23.26 million shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Llc has 2% invested in the company for 9.73 million shares. The New York-based Beaconlight Capital Llc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 11.52 million shares.