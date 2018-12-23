Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 26,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $221.26M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83 million shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 2947.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.21M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $687.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 638,669 shares traded or 44.36% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has risen 38.81% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE 4-YR PACT WITH UNIFOR; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Snow & Ice Removal Services – RFP 2018-06-CL; 18/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-015-2018 (P); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: Revenue Cycle Management Services – RFP 2018-28-PR; 06/03/2018 – St Louis County: Airport Storage Building Electrical Upgrades – RFP-2018-16-CL; 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 25/04/2018 – St Louis County: Retirement Software RFP #2018-34-CL; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, November 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Sunday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. Leerink Swann initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, February 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, December 4 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 28 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Saturday, August 29. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.27 million activity. $360,520 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was sold by Patton Cynthia M.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.86 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pettee holds 0.63% or 5,168 shares. Girard Prns Ltd has invested 1.62% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.54% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,772 shares. 607,292 are held by King Luther Management. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp reported 0.09% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 3.98M shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 1,800 shares. 1,100 are held by Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,936 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Taurus Asset holds 5,062 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 2.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 71,435 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur owns 3.26 million shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 2,090 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spectrum Gp Inc accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Resolute Forest Products had 22 analyst reports since October 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Dundee Securities given on Thursday, February 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of RFP in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by IBC on Monday, June 5. TD Securities maintained Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) rating on Friday, October 13. TD Securities has “Sell” rating and $5.0 target. On Tuesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, October 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 3 by TD Securities. Scotia Capital maintained Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) on Wednesday, January 10 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 17.

