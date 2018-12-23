Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) by 63.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 151,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.81% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 88,310 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $178,000, down from 239,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.60M market cap company. The stock increased 5.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 24.56M shares traded or 281.07% up from the average. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has declined 31.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.89% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Pdt Tankers; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers: Liquidity to Increase by $48M After Repayment of Debt; 10/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS REPORTS OFFER TO EXCHANGE EXISTING CONV NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 23/03/2018 Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Product Tankers; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Tankers; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss $31.8M; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 58.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 413,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86.72 million, up from 710,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21M shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27,651 shares to 32,411 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 210,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Analysts await Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Scorpio Tankers Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Indiana Invest Management Com owns 12,142 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 235,788 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Lp holds 0.19% or 107,201 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Com owns 529,917 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Osterweis Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.21% or 244,930 shares. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 197,317 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 9.31M shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 2.19 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Scharf Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 1,943 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 981 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Segment Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation holds 451,452 shares. Round Table Ser Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp & Inc has invested 3.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $13.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 17,500 shares to 190,771 shares, valued at $47.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 100,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. 352 shares valued at $26,361 were sold by Shaheen Allen on Tuesday, August 21. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider Frank Malcolm sold $64,601. Middleton Sean sold $18,908 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, July 10. The insider Lennox James Patrick sold $51,105. 2,881 shares were sold by Friedrich Matthew W., worth $216,562. Telesmanic Robert sold $64,347 worth of stock.

