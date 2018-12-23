Cibc World Markets Decreased Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Stake By $794,605; Agco (AGCO) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) stake by 42.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 22,703 shares as Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH)’s stock declined 8.29%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 30,190 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 52,893 last quarter. Dish Network Corp Cl A now has $11.70B valuation. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 6.30M shares traded or 99.52% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH

Agco Corp (AGCO) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.07, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 127 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 128 sold and decreased stock positions in Agco Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 65.50 million shares, up from 65.16 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Agco Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 98 Increased: 86 New Position: 41.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Dish Network (DISH) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dish (DISH) Down 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick DISH Network (DISH) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dish Tests Movie Recommendations App Flixpert (EXCLUSIVE) – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Eclipse Resources, DISH Network, Navigant Consulting, TreeHouse Foods, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, and Party City Holdco â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DISH Network had 6 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, October 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, December 6 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Sell” on Monday, August 13. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold DISH shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 0.04% less from 217.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 10,906 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 744,468 shares. Macquarie Grp invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Highstreet Asset owns 23,512 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gateway Advisers Ltd stated it has 47,401 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Lp owns 0.08% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 106,673 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 550 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Company holds 0.68% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 70,180 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 368,519 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 95,314 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Company has 300,685 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 19,041 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 16 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.25 million activity. $10,471 worth of stock was sold by Khemka Vivek on Thursday, July 5. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $154,950 worth of stock.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.57 per share. DISH’s profit will be $303.98M for 9.62 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.73% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (NYSE:AAP) stake by 7,551 shares to 24,648 valued at $4.15M in 2018Q3. It also upped Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) stake by 11,387 shares and now owns 68,258 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 8.48% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation for 110,216 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.43 million shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has 2.59% invested in the company for 195,601 shares. The Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has invested 2.09% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.26 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,250 activity.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $97.86 million for 10.74 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.36% EPS growth.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 18.66 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

More important recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AGCO to Host Analyst Meeting – Business Wire” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “BofA sees 20% upside potential in Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha”, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ABB, AGCO, AT&T, Broadcom, Caterpillar, Costco, First Solar, Lululemon, Roku, Verizon, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “On Our Radar: This Unlikely Industry Will Be the Next to Embrace Robotics – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 1.30M shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has declined 22.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers