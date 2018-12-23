Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.01 million, down from 3,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 37.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 310,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.89M, up from 829,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18 million shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Proge; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Georgia-based Thomasville Bancorporation has invested 3.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artemis Mngmt Llp invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pure Advisors Incorporated stated it has 701 shares. Alphaone Services Ltd holds 17 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 0.03% or 735 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Management has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garnet Equity Cap accumulated 8,000 shares. Ifrah Serv Incorporated reported 100 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Blair William Il has 3.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Diligent Investors Limited Liability accumulated 0.63% or 569 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Manhattan Co stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 2.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, April 27. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $180000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Axiom Securities given on Monday, August 24. B. Riley & Co upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Monday, August 7. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 21 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 29 by JP Morgan. Susquehanna initiated the stock with “Positive” rating in Friday, January 15 report.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million worth of stock. 3,200 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $5.31 million were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. Another trade for 1,375 shares valued at $2.31 million was made by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $8.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 29. Shares for $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A. $3.87M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Olsavsky Brian T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Allen Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Interocean Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,896 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 0.18% or 13,555 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.11% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,500 shares. Wade G W holds 0.17% or 23,233 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 36,154 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Summit Securities Limited Liability stated it has 4,400 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 269,329 are held by Braun Stacey Assoc Inc. Btim has invested 0.6% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cadinha And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,104 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Davidson Invest Advsr has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,969 shares. Thompson Davis Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 250 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 1.28 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, May 25. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $66 target in Tuesday, December 1 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, September 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, July 28. Jefferies maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Thursday, August 27 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Guggenheim.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) by 1.41 million shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $70.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 13,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,672 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).