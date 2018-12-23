Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 31.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 7,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40M, up from 23,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 3.85M shares traded or 109.85% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has risen 24.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 1229.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 9,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,635 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Upbeat Sentiment On Retail Wanes After Trump Comments On Trade – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Morgan Stanley, Enbridge, Mastercard and TOTAL – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe & Costco Earnings Previews, Europe Ends Bond Buybacks – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone, Adobe, Costco, FedEx and Oracle are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity initiated it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Thursday, March 31 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 8. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Bernstein. The company was maintained on Sunday, August 6 by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 16. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 3 by Wunderlich. RBC Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $104 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 15 with “Buy”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. On Wednesday, July 25 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $3.94M. $2.73M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. Shares for $19,607 were bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marvin And Palmer Associates owns 22,439 shares for 4.59% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl reported 30,772 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 181,874 shares. 743,365 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Llc holds 2.7% or 232,129 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 45,248 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,564 shares. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Accuvest Advisors accumulated 3,806 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 264,243 shares. Aperio Gru invested in 0.4% or 338,565 shares. 966 are owned by Ssi Invest Inc. Emerald Advisers Pa has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca, California-based fund reported 50,114 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $261.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. by 11,800 shares to 6,975 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 26,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,210 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold CTXS shares while 163 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 118.38 million shares or 2.96% less from 121.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson And reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Gam Holding Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 18,091 shares. Trust Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 50,421 shares. Aviva Plc reported 65,281 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Riverhead Cap Ltd Co accumulated 26,088 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.03% or 120,283 shares. Zevin Asset stated it has 11,873 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 55,452 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 111,885 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com has 8,839 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.45% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 5,522 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on October 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Citrix (CTXS) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Hikes 18′ View – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Citrix (CTXS) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PSJ, INTU, CTXS, DATA – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems: Cloud Power – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 97,852 shares to 236,808 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 14,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,911 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).