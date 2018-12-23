Cibc World Markets Inc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 71.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 24,208 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock declined 5.21%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 58,280 shares with $6.37 million value, up from 34,072 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $26.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 4.24 million shares traded or 61.91% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range

Among 3 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy had 5 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, December 7. Wells Fargo maintained Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) rating on Thursday, November 8. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $16 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, December 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target in Tuesday, July 3 report. As per Wednesday, November 7, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. See Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $15 Upgrade

03/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $20 New Target: $18 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $23 New Target: $16 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $10 Downgrade

03/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $16 New Target: $21 Maintain

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 37,491 shares to 75,075 valued at $5.79 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) stake by 341,742 shares and now owns 7.33 million shares. Freeport (NYSE:FCX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust invested in 408 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 19.50M shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 35,110 shares. 196,309 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Us Fincl Bank De owns 40,678 shares. Hilltop reported 3,354 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 359,633 shares stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 99,091 shares. Agf Inc reported 291,871 shares. 25 are held by Next Fincl Inc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 19,900 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% or 200 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc accumulated 4,877 shares. Bristol John W And New York holds 627,821 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dollar General had 8 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 31 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, August 27. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, December 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Let’s Talk About Dollar General – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. retailers prep for new tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Dollar General Corp. (DG) Anymore – Yahoo News” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Ravener Robert D, worth $1.00 million on Friday, June 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 61.77 million shares or 5.65% more from 58.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated owns 13,024 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Qs Ltd stated it has 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 139,250 shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability owns 156,700 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Secor Cap Advsr L P stated it has 99,309 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv owns 95 shares. Moreover, Granite Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 58,575 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt reported 1.24 million shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Co stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) or 1,646 shares.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $971.98 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It has a 421.29 P/E ratio. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.68 million activity. Another trade for 209,367 shares valued at $3.99M was made by Hagerman Philip R on Tuesday, September 11.