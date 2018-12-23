Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (CI) by 30.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,974 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08M, down from 14,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24M shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-ONEPATH LIFE POLICYHOLDERS IN NEW ZEALAND TO CONTINUE TO RECEIVE COVER THEY HOLD UNDER TERMS OF THEIR POLICIES; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO SAYS `HIGHLY CONFIDENT’ DEAL GETS REGULATORY APPROVAL; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO SEES DEMINIMIS OVERLAP WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Aims for Ratio in 30’s Within 18 to 24 Months After Closing; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – AGREED TO SELL ONEPATH LIFE NZ LIMITED FOR NZ$700 MLN TO CIGNA CORP; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA COMMENTS IN REGULATORY FILING ON EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS GOT ADDED INFO REQUEST FROM DOJ ON DEAL

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 126.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,925 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.85 million, up from 38,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health Care Going Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York on board with Cigna-Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California regulator blesses Cigna – Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cigna Launches Online Survey to Help People Assess Loneliness and Improve Vitality – Business Wire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.21 million activity. $46,101 worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) was sold by ZOLLARS WILLIAM D. 21,189 shares valued at $4.51 million were sold by Sadler Jason D on Friday, November 2.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $243.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,567 shares to 27,734 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 29.90% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.94 per share. CI’s profit will be $613.71 million for 17.99 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DA Davidson Says Buy The Dip In Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAPL, NXPI – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Ignored Truth – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple – It’s Not About ‘Value For Money’ Anymore – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: DCAR, SPI, CSIQ, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

