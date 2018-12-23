Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 16.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 3,742 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 26,136 shares with $2.22M value, up from 22,394 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030

CRODA INTL PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:COIHF) had an increase of 3055.65% in short interest. COIHF’s SI was 362,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3055.65% from 11,500 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 605 days are for CRODA INTL PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:COIHF)’s short sellers to cover COIHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 150 shares traded. Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $7.52 billion. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, speciality additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, speciality additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications. It has a 23.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides bio based phase change materials for building and construction markets; dietary supplements; electronics comprising phase change materials, advanced materials, and polymer additives; chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives for energy and resource industries; food additives; speciality polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; industrial chemicals for packaging, print, and paper industries; paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients for treating illness and diseases; thermal management products; and plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 6,306 shares to 6,292 valued at $591,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Broadcom Ltd stake by 2,566 shares and now owns 2,571 shares. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Monday, November 26 to “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $86 target in Tuesday, June 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20 to “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Underweight” rating.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Shares for $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N. On Tuesday, December 4 Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,562 shares. Hansen Neil A also sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. $746,620 worth of stock was sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. On Tuesday, December 11 Verity John R sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 15,850 shares. 9,658 shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr, worth $757,284. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of stock or 15,000 shares.