Cincinnati Financial Corp increased Prologis Reit (PLD) stake by 180.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired 380,000 shares as Prologis Reit (PLD)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Cincinnati Financial Corp holds 590,000 shares with $40.00M value, up from 210,000 last quarter. Prologis Reit now has $38.86B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 92.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 2,097 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock declined 6.50%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 175 shares with $59,000 value, down from 2,272 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $37.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $274.64. About 2.11M shares traded or 131.98% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has risen 21.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 27/03/2018 – Delaware Court Denies Brigade Capital Motion to Enjoin Vote on Kindred Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 119.83 million shares or 1.49% less from 121.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Omers Administration invested 0.08% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Monetary Mgmt holds 0.58% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Lc, a New York-based fund reported 978 shares. 28,169 were accumulated by Leuthold Gru Limited Co. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.22% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 9 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 177,126 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Company owns 677 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 171,803 shares. Mufg Americas invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Products Partners Ltd has 1.55% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Captrust Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Eqis Capital invested in 9,141 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 37,019 shares.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.54 earnings per share, up 23.30% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. HUM’s profit will be $348.45 million for 27.03 P/E if the $2.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.58 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.54% negative EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 25,620 shares to 28,627 valued at $736,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 48,046 shares and now owns 95,691 shares. Itt Inc was raised too.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $12.66 million activity. Huval Timothy S. sold $1.78M worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Thursday, November 8. Fleming William Kevin had sold 2,043 shares worth $602,738 on Saturday, December 15. Another trade for 2,656 shares valued at $786,755 was sold by MARGULIS HEIDI S. 18,000 shares were sold by BROUSSARD BRUCE D, worth $5.92M. Shares for $441,153 were sold by LeClaire Brian P. on Saturday, December 15. 4,622 shares valued at $1.58M were sold by BEVERIDGE – ROY A on Thursday, November 8. Bierbower Elizabeth D had sold 3,092 shares worth $1.02 million on Thursday, August 16.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Humana had 13 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $400 target. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $390 target in Thursday, November 8 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy”.

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 2. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, December 18 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Monday, September 10 report. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.