Among 8 analysts covering National Grid (LON:NG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. National Grid had 14 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 2 report. The stock of National Grid plc (LON:NG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of National Grid plc (LON:NG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by HSBC. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NG in report on Friday, November 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock of National Grid plc (LON:NG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, December 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Berenberg. Citigroup maintained National Grid plc (LON:NG) on Wednesday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 24 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, November 5 report. See National Grid plc (LON:NG) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 955.00 Maintain

11/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

09/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 860.00 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 860.00 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 836.00 New Target: GBX 858.00 Upgrade

10/10/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1050.00 New Target: GBX 950.00 Reiteration

02/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 970.00 Maintain

24/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 870.00 New Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 847.00 New Target: GBX 836.00 Reiteration

11/09/2018 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 921.00 New Target: GBX 940.00 Upgrade

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased Prologis Reit (PLD) stake by 300% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cincinnati Insurance Company acquired 105,000 shares as Prologis Reit (PLD)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Cincinnati Insurance Company holds 140,000 shares with $9.49M value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Prologis Reit now has $38.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77M shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, December 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Friday, August 24 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating.

More news for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018. Fool.com‘s article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” and published on December 05, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,240 are owned by Convergence Ltd Llc. Lpl Fincl Llc accumulated 0.01% or 45,091 shares. Korea owns 398,201 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 46,872 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 42,600 shares. 36,774 were reported by Great Lakes Advsrs Lc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.22% or 39,679 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset has 40,443 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 88,825 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 446,772 shares. Security Research & reported 3.75% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 3,522 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 785,835 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America invested in 4.15% or 802,086 shares.

The stock decreased 1.21% or GBX 9.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 786.4. About 17.44M shares traded or 63.21% up from the average. National Grid plc (LON:NG) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. The company has market cap of 26.73 billion GBP. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated divisions. It has a 8.07 P/E ratio. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

Another recent and important National Grid plc (LON:NG) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “National Grid: 5.8% Yield – Cheap Valuation – Reasonable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018.