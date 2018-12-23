Reik & Co decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com (CTAS) by 5.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,688 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.61M, down from 62,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Cintas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 2.29 million shares traded or 189.06% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 5,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24M, down from 78,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93B market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 25 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 28. As per Friday, January 19, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. DA Davidson maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, December 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 29 by FBR Capital. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 21 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nike Earnings: NKE Stock Soars on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday Morning â€” Trading Tesla, Nike and More – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What’s Next For Nike’s Stock After Crushing Earnings? (NYSE:NKE) – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. Matheson Monique S. sold $1.41 million worth of stock or 17,000 shares. Shares for $1.36M were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A. On Friday, June 29 SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150,000 shares. Shares for $448,774 were sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. The insider Campion Andrew sold $223,403.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Donaldson Cap Llc accumulated 70,145 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 1.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 145,923 shares. St Germain D J Com Inc stated it has 11,003 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 161,313 shares. Private Ocean stated it has 1,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Main Street Ltd Liability Com holds 4,200 shares. 13,232 are owned by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.22M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,700 shares. Of Vermont owns 0.88% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 122,550 shares. Moreover, Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Counsel Ltd Co has 0.56% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Trust holds 0.69% or 607,230 shares. Wade G W & owns 4,570 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 66.67 million shares or 4.35% less from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 14 shares. Scotia Inc accumulated 7,664 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 65,788 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 15,525 shares. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Nuveen Asset Management Llc has 2,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort LP has invested 0.19% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated Llp accumulated 1.86M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 37,131 shares. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Liability reported 18,105 shares. Boys Arnold & Incorporated holds 0.09% or 3,460 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Duncker Streett And Company invested in 1,600 shares. 72,850 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie. Rampart Inv Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Among 18 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Cintas had 57 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, August 26 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $183 target. As per Wednesday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 27 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, March 23. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Neutral” rating by Instinet on Tuesday, June 27.