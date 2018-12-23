Cipher Capital Lp increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 115.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 7,941 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 14,795 shares with $1.32M value, up from 6,854 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $22.20B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 10.69 million shares traded or 240.50% up from the average. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 39.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 49,849 MLN VS 47,611 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BEGINS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – UAL: NEED TO TAKE BETTER ADVANTAGE OF ASIAN AIRLINE PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – United charters private jet to fly home dog mistakenly sent to Japan; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S BIGGEST ADVANTAGES ARE HUBS, ROUTE NETWORK: KIRBY

Silchester International Investors Llp increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 129.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Silchester International Investors Llp acquired 71,690 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Silchester International Investors Llp holds 126,915 shares with $7.73M value, up from 55,225 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $49.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING

Among 8 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Monday, November 26. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 23 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.64 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Swarthmore Gp Incorporated reported 88,325 shares. 18,685 were reported by Rosenbaum Jay D. Peoples Fincl Ser Corp reported 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Investec Asset holds 199,472 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 194,578 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Inc De has 30,729 shares. Columbia Asset accumulated 11,663 shares or 0.19% of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested in 182,927 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 400 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 302,993 shares. Lincoln Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fragasso Grp Inc has 19,794 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Logan Capital Management holds 26,399 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) – Keeping It Close At Peloton Technologies With ‘Advanced Cruise Control’ – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON sold $3.40M worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 24. MARKS MICHAEL E also bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 6.

Among 13 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. United Continental had 25 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Tuesday, October 16. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, October 18 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, November 28. The stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $102 target in Wednesday, November 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold UAL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 247.36 million shares or 0.51% more from 246.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Association Oh owns 14,582 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 1.04% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability holds 400 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.01% invested in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 2,386 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 44,337 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 133,300 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Nomura Asset Management Company holds 0.01% or 15,675 shares. Qs Investors Ltd reported 0.01% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 29,451 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 64,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Utah Retirement owns 45,469 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.83% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Since December 4, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.10 million activity. On Friday, December 7 SHAPIRO EDWARD bought $1.32 million worth of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 15,000 shares.

More notable recent United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “United Airlines (UAL) Expands Partnership With Copa and Avianca – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Airlines reveals who will soon run ExpressJet – Chicago Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Sky Harbor passenger numbers up ahead of busy holiday travel season – Phoenix Business Journal” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Southwest-Delta lawsuit takes turn, other airlines could enter Dallas Love Field – Dallas Business Journal” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines CEO surprises passenger with classy move – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.