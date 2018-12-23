Among 12 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC had 46 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Monday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. On Wednesday, November 7 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. UBS maintained the shares of RIO in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 12. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) earned “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 13. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) on Wednesday, August 22 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 6 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 18. See Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 3100.00 Maintain

10/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4400.00 Maintain

30/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4600.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 5000.00 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3350.00 Downgrade

09/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3600.00 Maintain

06/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4300.00 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4790.00 New Target: GBX 4860.00 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4050.00 New Target: GBX 3830.00 Downgrade

Cipher Capital Lp decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 16.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 5,786 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 29,904 shares with $4.18M value, down from 35,690 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $91.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of 62.66 billion GBP. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 6.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

The stock increased 1.43% or GBX 53.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3800. About 6.81M shares traded or 39.89% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto presses Mongolia to shore up copper investment; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto negotiates Grasberg copper exit; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto warns of threat from rising costs and resource nationalism; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Australian Iron-ore Shipments Higher On-year; 16/04/2018 – WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD – AGREED TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 75% SHARE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT FOR A TOTAL OF US$200 MLN; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia’s lnalum offers $550 mln for Rio Tinto interest in Grasberg – report; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO HAS REVIEWED ARRANGEMENTS IT HAS WITH IMPACTED ENTITIES; 08/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s New Hope; 06/03/2018 – Aluminum premiums set for 30% hike in Japan as US curbs loom

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies Corp had 3 analyst reports since November 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, November 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wheatland owns 1.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,825 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.49% or 16,814 shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 19,494 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Broderick Brian C holds 52,785 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Schnieders Ltd Co invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northeast Management reported 132,509 shares. Verition Fund Limited invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 2,115 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.18% or 3,673 shares. Wafra has 118,673 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Union Comml Bank stated it has 36,987 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. First Fincl In has invested 0.46% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. The insider Gill Charles D sold $1.94 million. 3,428 shares were sold by JOHRI AKHIL, worth $465,591.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 3,865 shares to 40,236 valued at $3.22 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 18,740 shares and now owns 20,890 shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was raised too.

