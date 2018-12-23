Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 10.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 8,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,413 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43 million, down from 78,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 144.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 8,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,146 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $629,000, up from 5,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 8.13M shares traded or 122.11% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 957,506 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hightower Advisors Limited holds 80,875 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Security Bancorp Of So Dak holds 1.4% or 25,762 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 566,443 shares stake. Homrich & Berg owns 7,687 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 190,965 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 300 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). North Star Asset Management Inc invested in 124,858 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 97,802 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.1% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 57,476 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Among 22 analysts covering Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Aflac Incorporated had 65 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 4. Bank of America downgraded the shares of AFL in report on Wednesday, August 19 to “Underperform” rating. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, October 9 report. SunTrust maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Thursday, February 1. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $92.0 target. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of AFL in report on Thursday, April 14 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, May 10 by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by Bruyette & Woods;KBW; KBW” to “Mkt Perform” on Thursday, August 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.04 million activity. The insider JOHNSON DOUGLAS WAYNE sold $93,030. 66,447 shares were sold by KIRSCH ERIC M, worth $2.88 million.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $858.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,523 shares to 351,727 shares, valued at $27.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,781 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. 70,000 shares valued at $3.32 million were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. BHATT PRAT also sold $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by WEST STEVEN M. $1.36M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by Tan Irving. The insider Robbins Charles sold 217,420 shares worth $10.28M. 4,373 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca holds 1.28% or 160,276 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 29,194 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 2.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 312,232 shares. Lau Assoc Lc reported 19,115 shares stake. Westwood reported 58,389 shares stake. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd invested in 0.24% or 5,125 shares. Wharton Business Group Lc owns 278,271 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc owns 7,035 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Svcs invested in 0.58% or 33,452 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Co stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 206,804 were accumulated by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arcadia Mi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, May 19 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, November 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $36.0 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $36.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 16. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $37 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4900 target in Wednesday, April 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39.0 target in Thursday, November 16 report.