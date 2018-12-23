Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 2,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.51M, down from 23,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA AS PART OF SERVICES PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN; 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, Stanford researchers say; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It; 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 53.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 22,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,296 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.13 million, up from 41,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Predicts More IP Traffic in the Next Five Years Than in the History of the Internet – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: DCAR, SPI, CSIQ, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reliable Dividend Stocks For A Choppy Market – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Likely to Buy Luxtera: Good Move? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Och Ziff Cap Mgmt Group (NYSE:OZM) by 979,640 shares to 188,395 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,157 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 2 by OTR Global. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 14 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, November 13 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America upgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Friday, January 5 to “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 18. UBS has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, September 18 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, May 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. Tan Irving had sold 28,000 shares worth $1.36M. 217,420 shares valued at $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52 million on Friday, November 23. $1.51M worth of stock was sold by Goeckeler David on Friday, June 22. The insider Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares worth $3.32M. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20M worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $120,000 on Wednesday, October 17. Wehner David M. sold 10,000 shares worth $2.00 million. 720,000 shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark, worth $150.17 million. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.88M. $907,786 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, September 4. 2,268 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $308,017 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S..

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $405.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 12,227 shares to 67,744 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc Spn Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hthwy Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 50,126 were reported by Copper Rock Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 13,282 shares. Guardian LP reported 3,381 shares. Dsc Advisors Lp reported 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Osterweis Cap Mngmt holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 156,373 shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Limited Liability Co owns 71,608 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 139 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.77% or 2.20 million shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.04% or 6,265 shares in its portfolio. 4.84 million are held by Hsbc Public. First Long Island Investors Lc accumulated 2.58% or 121,266 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,481 shares. Private Advisor Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 121,680 shares. Lvw Limited Liability accumulated 0.26% or 5,574 shares. The Georgia-based Rowland Co Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).