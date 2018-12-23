Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 1.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 85,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $497.09 million, down from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 27.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 8,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.16 million, down from 32,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 90,865 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 336.73M shares stake. Alps Advsr owns 1.83M shares. Schulhoff And Co stated it has 40,183 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Asset Gru has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Lc has 9,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Osborne Prns Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadence Bankshares Na has invested 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwood Cap Ltd, South Carolina-based fund reported 209,152 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.04M shares. Macquarie Group Inc Inc Ltd holds 1.32% or 16.65M shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP invested in 0.13% or 5,364 shares. Chase Inv Counsel owns 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,232 shares. Washington accumulated 226,049 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. 63,050 shares were sold by Goeckeler David, worth $3.00M on Tuesday, September 18. Shares for $1.20M were sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28 million. $3.24 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving. On Friday, November 23 BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 33,950 shares. Another trade for 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 was sold by CHANDLER MARK D.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 1.61 million shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $465.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 721,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Management L Lp Nc invested in 508,004 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware owns 14,945 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 143,244 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 3,470 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sensato accumulated 99,000 shares. 40,472 are owned by Old Natl Financial Bank In. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weitz holds 384,270 shares. Old Republic holds 0.56% or 180,000 shares. Moreover, Hendley And Communication Incorporated has 3.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Numerixs Investment reported 15,678 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Regent Invest Limited Liability accumulated 12,150 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 290,370 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 469,658 shares. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 865,707 shares or 0.82% of the stock.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive.