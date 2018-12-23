Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 27.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 9,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23M, down from 35,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 6.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,723 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.57M, down from 77,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 1.42M shares traded or 83.52% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 23,882 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc reported 27,738 shares. 486,279 were reported by Poplar Forest Lc. Pitcairn Communications has 34,750 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 2,725 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M Kraus And stated it has 147,217 shares or 4.15% of all its holdings. Somerset accumulated 119,856 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.02M shares. Bernzott Cap holds 312,508 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr Inc owns 249,072 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 6,299 shares. Beacon Advisors holds 7,007 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 0.71% or 4.09M shares. Signature Fincl Management Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,258 shares. Forward Management Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 22,002 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Bernstein maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 15 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 16 with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cisco Announces December 2018 Events with the Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: CMTL, AVGO, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30M. Tan Irving sold $1.36M worth of stock or 28,000 shares. On Friday, November 23 CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,373 shares. Goeckeler David also sold $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, September 18. $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Friday, August 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $179 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 20 report. Monness Crespi & Hardt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $173 target in Wednesday, January 27 report. SunTrust initiated FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Friday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 14 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Friday, March 18, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 1. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 11. Morgan Stanley maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Friday, May 4 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Wednesday, March 14 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 14.86% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.22 per share. FLT’s profit will be $226.06M for 17.29 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.50 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) invested in 28,624 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 2,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,143 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Valley Advisers has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Parkside State Bank Tru owns 11 shares. Schwab Charles Management Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 72,551 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 1,623 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca owns 6,775 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap has 36,700 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Llc holds 1,517 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).