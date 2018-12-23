Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc Com New (CIT) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 16,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,008 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.84M, down from 226,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cit Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 1.63 million shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 12.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – CIT Names Chief Risk Officer; Promotes Chief Credit Officer; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Net $97M; 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 87.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 1,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 265 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49,000, down from 2,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $145.58. About 2.07 million shares traded or 57.02% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caleres Inc Com by 71,315 shares to 622,567 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 38,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Fed Inc Com (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CIT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 109.91 million shares or 4.76% less from 115.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co holds 12,170 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 35,217 are held by Hbk Invests Lp. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 237,480 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 455,326 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 796,257 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Commerce has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 129,426 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested in 237,698 shares. Andra Ap reported 119,700 shares stake. Grp reported 8,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 157,414 shares.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. CIT’s profit will be $118.52 million for 8.31 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.48% negative EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 9,101 shares to 144,692 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Sp 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $704,241 activity. Bowman William R sold 2,400 shares worth $420,864.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 12.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $2.15 per share. PH’s profit will be $320.28M for 15.04 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.84 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.79% negative EPS growth.

