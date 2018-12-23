Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 154 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 152 cut down and sold holdings in Trimble Navigation LTD. The investment managers in our database now hold: 214.68 million shares, down from 218.62 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Trimble Navigation LTD in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 123 Increased: 104 New Position: 50.

Citigroup Inc decreased Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) stake by 28.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 100,438 shares as Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF)’s stock declined 12.11%. The Citigroup Inc holds 250,231 shares with $9.94 million value, down from 350,669 last quarter. Sun Life Finl Inc now has $19.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 663,951 shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 16.57% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors

The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.45M shares traded or 94.98% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has declined 12.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint To Create The Industry’s Most Complete Construction Management Solution; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC

Agf Investments America Inc. holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. for 220,524 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owns 458,236 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reliant Investment Management Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 92,677 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has invested 2.48% in the stock. Df Dent & Co Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.67 million shares.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.66 billion. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. It has a 47.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.33 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $100.46 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.98% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SLF’s profit will be $541.57 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

