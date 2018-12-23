Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $1.65 EPS on January, 15.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 28.91% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. C’s profit would be $4.03 billion giving it 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.74 EPS previously, Citigroup Inc.’s analysts see -5.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32M shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI

Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NBD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.05, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 11 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 8 sold and decreased their positions in Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.92 million shares, down from 2.99 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold Citigroup Inc. shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 678,144 shares. 41.58 million were reported by Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. Ulysses Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 429,900 shares. Bollard Grp Llc invested in 0% or 1,126 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 317 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt accumulated 44,830 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 28,460 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation reported 80,407 shares stake. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Ltd has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tctc Ltd Liability Co owns 19,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 542,335 shares. High Pointe Mgmt Limited Com has 2.6% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 26,930 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Gru Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,933 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 31.55M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, September 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $85 target in Monday, July 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $84 target in Monday, July 16 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 7 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperformer” rating and $91 target in Monday, July 16 report.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity. 500 shares valued at $34,605 were sold by AKRAM RAJA on Thursday, July 19.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.69 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It currently has negative earnings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund for 221,850 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 751,310 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.34% invested in the company for 184,879 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.12% in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Llc, a New York-based fund reported 150,855 shares.