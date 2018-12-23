Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 78.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 9,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,667 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $302,000, down from 12,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 1.15 million shares traded or 136.38% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 84.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 84.23% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) by 88.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 10.89M shares traded or 99.40% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $575.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 26 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 10 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, December 12 with “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 8 report. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, September 17 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg owns 27,781 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,188 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 154,948 shares. Thomas White reported 38,737 shares stake. Intrust Commercial Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 11,505 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 195,271 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 66,908 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers owns 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 10,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.34% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.16% stake. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 442,134 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated stated it has 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial jumps after BofAML upgrades to buy – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group: Quickly Becoming A Top Performer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks mostly tone down expectations for Q3, but Wells Fargo delivers some good news – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), FAANG Stocks And More – Benzinga” published on October 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Bank Stocks Investors Can Buy at a Massive Discount – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $614,440 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $105,960 was bought by Subramaniam Shivan S..

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $10.24 million activity. Another trade for 12,322 shares valued at $1.41M was made by GRANADILLO PEDRO P on Thursday, November 8. $548,609 worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) was sold by Scanlan Jacqueline. On Monday, December 10 Goldstein Dan sold $174,227 worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 1,693 shares. $445,974 worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) was sold by GELBMAN RONALD G. Another trade for 8,196 shares valued at $843,041 was made by MEELIA RICHARD J on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 10,707 shares valued at $1.22M was sold by KROLL MARK W.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 24,831 shares to 33,569 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 18,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 4.84% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.62 per share. HAE’s profit will be $30.50 million for 39.06 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Haemonetics Corporation had 31 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti downgraded the shares of HAE in report on Monday, August 15 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 31. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) rating on Wednesday, May 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, February 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Barrington Research to “Mkt Perform”. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) on Tuesday, July 28 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, January 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HAE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 48.30 million shares or 3.34% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 0.26% or 7,937 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,068 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,739 are held by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 16 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And. 3,600 were reported by Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.1% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.19% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Lc accumulated 2,006 shares or 0% of the stock. 358 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Tech. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Bessemer Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE).