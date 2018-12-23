Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Liveperson Inc (LPSN) stake by 44.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 1.21M shares as Liveperson Inc (LPSN)’s stock declined 26.67%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1.53M shares with $39.62M value, down from 2.74M last quarter. Liveperson Inc now has $1.11B valuation. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.02M shares traded or 102.00% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 74.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) stake by 56.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired 280,000 shares as Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 778,568 shares with $39.01 million value, up from 498,568 last quarter. Verint Sys Inc Com now has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 6.66% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 941,489 shares traded or 148.47% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 11.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) stake by 4.49M shares to 4.62 million valued at $13.40M in 2018Q3. It also upped National Storage Affiliates stake by 281,411 shares and now owns 1.26 million shares. Azure Pwr Global Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold LPSN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 1.26% more from 46.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Barclays Pcl invested in 66,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 33,493 shares. Proshare Advsrs reported 8,544 shares. 22,271 were accumulated by Voya Inv Limited Liability. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 6,625 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 10,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 83,289 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 351,877 shares. 13,647 were reported by Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Miles Capital has 15,326 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 5.74M shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 3,363 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% stake.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $1.29 million activity. $10,115 worth of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was sold by Carlough Daryl on Wednesday, June 20. The insider Vanounou Eran sold 6,875 shares worth $156,750. $34,058 worth of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares were sold by Greenberg Monica L.. LOCASCIO ROBERT P sold $56,763 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold VRNT shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 58.37 million shares or 0.60% less from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 830,138 shares. Asset Mgmt One Comm Limited has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 19,387 were reported by Raymond James Services. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 19,469 shares. 122,481 were reported by Parametric Port Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 9,113 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 213,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has 7,891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0.23% or 1.15 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Ami Asset Mgmt holds 253,476 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

