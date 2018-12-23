Clark Estates Inc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 29.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc acquired 12,000 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock declined 26.98%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 53,200 shares with $3.11M value, up from 41,200 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $10.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth

Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CSTE) had an increase of 5.59% in short interest. CSTE’s SI was 1.30 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.59% from 1.23 million shares previously. With 323,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s short sellers to cover CSTE’s short positions. The SI to Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 6.22%. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 132,815 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 34.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M; 16/05/2018 – Caesarstone Introduces the Metropolitan Collection and New Additions to the Classico Collection for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Joho Capital LLC Exits Position in Caesarstone; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Incoming CFO Ophir Yakovian to Transition to New Role in Coming Weeks; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Announces Raanan Zilberman’s Resignation And Appointment Of Yair Averbuch As Interim Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) CO SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAESARSTONE FOR IT TO CONSIDER TRANSACTIONS SUCH AS A MERGER/TAKE-PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $590 MLN TO $610 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF $74 MILLION TO $82 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 20C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – REDUCES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $449.81 million. The Company’s engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. It has a 27.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.85 million activity. 24,938 shares valued at $1.77M were sold by LONG MARK P on Monday, July 30. 1,681 shares were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E, worth $80,148 on Friday, November 2.

Among 16 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Western Digital had 20 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Monday, October 1 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, September 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research on Tuesday, July 10 to “Buy”. Longbow downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 6 by Craig Hallum.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings.

Clark Estates Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 20,500 shares to 434,461 valued at $34.20M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 373,100 shares and now owns 818,175 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.