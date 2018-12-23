Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q3 2018. It’s down -7.51, from 9.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 20 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 11 cut down and sold their stakes in Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 377,897 shares, down from 456,250 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 4,686 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 382,706 shares with $43.77 million value, down from 387,392 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Nielsen Hldgs Plc stake by 2.61M shares to 5.51M valued at $152.44 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Level One Bancorp Inc stake by 102,401 shares and now owns 117,401 shares. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) was raised too.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. Shares for $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H. Capossela Christopher C sold 4,000 shares worth $422,000. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.69M shares. Ims Capital holds 18,838 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth has 387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.95 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Addenda owns 119,473 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1,070 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 1.40 million shares stake. 42,004 were reported by Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com reported 2.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfe Invest Counsel reported 10,638 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 61,890 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 4.92M shares. Colony Group Lc stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 20. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Nomura. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 26. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14000 target in Thursday, November 29 report.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Better Buy Than FAANGs – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services for individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $241.77 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short- and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. It has a 23.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential loans.

More notable recent Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Announces Brian J. Cali Named Chairman of the Board – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend Increased 8% – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidelity Bank Named Top In-State Bank by Forbes Magazine – GlobeNewswire” on July 20, 2018. More interesting news about Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Increases First Quarter 2018 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity Asset Management Services located at Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank offers advisor-enhanced digital investment platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $246,361 activity.

Community Bank N.A. holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. for 3,895 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) owns 1,084 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 1,853 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,038 shares.