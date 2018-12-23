Clarus Ventures Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc. (NSTG) by 1.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarus Ventures Llc bought 76,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.96M, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarus Ventures Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 272,957 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 135.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 135.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by 46.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 41,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,261 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $705,000, down from 88,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30B market cap company. It closed at $11.59 lastly. It is up 11.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.07, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold NSTG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 23.34 million shares or 23.70% more from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clarus Ventures Llc holds 4.04M shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 495,209 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Alyeska Invest Grp LP invested in 517,897 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Archon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 337,709 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 43,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Management has 54,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 45,801 shares. Pura Vida Limited Liability Company has invested 3.14% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Goldman Sachs Grp has 96,602 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc reported 1.23 million shares stake. Amer Incorporated holds 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 16,686 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Among 4 analysts covering NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. NanoString Technologies had 18 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 12 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12 target in Thursday, March 8 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 10. The stock of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 14. Morgan Stanley maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Friday, July 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was initiated on Wednesday, September 30 by Cowen & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $18 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 12 by Janney Capital.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.22 million activity. 26,895 shares were sold by ALLEN MARY TEDD, worth $473,430 on Monday, October 1. On Monday, September 17 the insider GALAKATOS NICHOLAS sold $1.37M.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.56 million activity. 4,820 shares valued at $70,026 were sold by RANSIER KATHLEEN H on Thursday, November 29. Houston Helga also sold $624,454 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares. NEU RICHARD W bought $93,683 worth of stock. 17,493 shares were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D, worth $235,723 on Thursday, October 25. $1.11M worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was sold by McCullough Howell D. III on Friday, August 24.

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 32 investors sold HBAN shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Lc invested in 88,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 203,830 shares stake. Raymond James & Assoc holds 4.03M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Grp accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys holds 203,648 shares. Kbc Nv reported 197,405 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.76M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 30,683 are owned by Foster And Motley Inc. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 135,030 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,872 shares to 230,404 shares, valued at $31.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bank (NYSE:MTB) by 8,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $329.07M for 9.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 31 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated had 102 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, April 24. As per Tuesday, October 11, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) rating on Wednesday, December 13. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $14.25 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 18. On Thursday, December 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, September 14. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, October 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, May 26 to “Neutral”.