Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) stake by 51.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 19,400 shares as Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)’s stock rose 9.42%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 18,535 shares with $2.08M value, down from 37,935 last quarter. Varian Medical Systems Inc now has $9.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.46 million shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |

Clean Yield Group increased Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) stake by 10.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group acquired 27,603 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD)’s stock declined 6.97%. The Clean Yield Group holds 285,558 shares with $6.20 million value, up from 257,955 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr now has $52.34B valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48M shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn; 25/05/2018 – News Today: Idea-Vodafone inch close towards merger; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF IDEA’S SALE OF ITS STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS TO ATC IS ALSO EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR

Clean Yield Group decreased Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) stake by 8,979 shares to 58,831 valued at $3.20M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 24,743 shares and now owns 146,766 shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group had 7 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, October 9. Bernstein upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Wednesday, September 5 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research given on Tuesday, September 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 6. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by CFRA given on Tuesday, November 13. Jefferies downgraded the shares of VOD in report on Monday, October 8 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone’s 8%+ Yield Makes It Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone: Heads Or Tails, I Win Either Way – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : NVS, AFL, NBR, GNW, AMD, SQQQ, TQQQ, KBR, QQQ, FOXA, NIO, VOD – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cinedigm Agrees To Acquire Global VOD Services Viewster and Viewster Anime – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $2.58 million activity. Another trade for 1,324 shares valued at $152,923 was sold by KUO JOHN W. GUERTIN TIMOTHY E sold $1.11 million worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Wednesday, September 5. MOMSEN MAGNUS sold $312,696 worth of stock. Shares for $101,603 were sold by BISCHOPING GARY E JR.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 5,120 shares to 9,900 valued at $1.34M in 2018Q3. It also upped Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 135,100 shares and now owns 451,730 shares. Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Phoenix Cyberknife and Radiation Oncology Center Delivers Its First HyperArc Treatments – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Varian (VAR) Halcyon Treatment System Receives China NMPA Approval – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Varian Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Starts Varian Medical (VAR) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VAR’s profit will be $96.58 million for 25.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.62% negative EPS growth.