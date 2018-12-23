Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd (BCRH) stake by 56.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 62,064 shares as Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd (BCRH)’s stock declined 41.77%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 172,825 shares with $1.47M value, up from 110,761 last quarter. Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd now has $49.80 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 41,050 shares traded or 86.27% up from the average. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) has declined 51.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRH News: 09/03/2018 Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 10 Days; 26/03/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 18 Days; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Blue Capital Reinsurance 1Q EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE 47% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO € 141.8 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 25/04/2018 – Staude Capital: Calls for Orderly Windup of Blue Capital Alternative Income Fund

Ebay Inc (EBAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 322 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 306 sold and trimmed stakes in Ebay Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 772.11 million shares, down from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ebay Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 13 to 9 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 255 Increased: 230 New Position: 92.

The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18 million shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.18M for 11.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.92 million activity.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.59 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Moon Capital Management Lp holds 13.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. for 810,260 shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 21.67 million shares or 6.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. has 6.57% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The New York-based Hs Management Partners Llc has invested 5.99% in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7.84 million shares.

