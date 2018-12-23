Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is expected to pay $0.05 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:CLF) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s current price of $7.68 translates into 0.65% yield. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Oct 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 9.85M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has risen 43.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 10/05/2018 – Western Australia in Talks Over Cliffs Depleted Iron Ore Mine; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – SEES 2018 U.S. IRON ORE REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES AND SERVICES $ 102 – $107 PER LONG TON; 15/05/2018 – Ray Dalio Joins Hedge Funds Buying Cliffs After Trump Tariffs; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Cleveland-Cliffs Outlk To Stbl, ‘B’ CCR Affirmed; 20/03/2018 – CLIFFS CEO GONCALVES COMMENTS AT STEEL CONFERENCE IN CHICAGO; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS – ESTIMATES TOTAL COSTS THAT WILL BE INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF APIO MINING OPERATIONS OF ABOUT $140 MLN TO $170 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Contrarian Capital Management Buys 2.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Its First HBI Production Plant in Toledo, Ohio; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – FY 2018 U.S. IRON ORE CASH COST OF GOODS SOLD AND OPERATING EXPENSE EXPECTATION WAS MAINTAINED AT $58 – $63 PER LONG TON

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.14, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 15 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 7 sold and decreased their stakes in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.53 million shares, down from 4.37 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 2.8 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Among 5 analysts covering Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cleveland-Cliffs had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10 target in Friday, July 27 report. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 29 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, July 23 with “Buy”. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Monday, December 3 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 1 investors sold Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 12,667 shares or 10033.60% more from 125 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Directions Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank has 1 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 12,642 shares stake.

The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 19,157 shares traded or 72.12% up from the average. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) has declined 0.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.83% the S&P500.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 for 110,390 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 444,066 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 415,179 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,040 shares.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.