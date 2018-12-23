Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 77.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 37,259 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc holds 10,686 shares with $1.79M value, down from 47,945 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $83.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04M shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:CHEK) had a decrease of 21.5% in short interest. CHEK’s SI was 280,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 21.5% from 356,700 shares previously. With 77,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s short sellers to cover CHEK’s short positions. The SI to Check-cap LTD. – Ordinary Share’s float is 5.87%. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 248,862 shares traded or 215.65% up from the average. Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has declined 69.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEK News: 22/05/2018 – Check-Cap Announces Publication of CE Mark Multicenter Clinical Study Results on C-Scan® in Gut; 08/05/2018 Check-Cap Announces Closing of $20.2 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Addition; 08/05/2018 – Check-Cap Announces Closing $20.2 M Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Securities

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. The company has market cap of $11.30 million. The Company’s C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Miles Capital Incorporated has 1.33% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Com accumulated 18,655 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt reported 0.31% stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.08% or 626,052 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 349 shares. Blue Finance Cap owns 10,129 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.61% or 525,560 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 7,488 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles LP has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 71,016 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability holds 4,589 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 423,846 are owned by Huntington National Bank. Everett Harris And Company Ca holds 28,101 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 100 are owned by Orrstown Inc. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bp Plc has 0.3% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 59,000 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.81M for 28.08 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (CRED) stake by 28,772 shares to 50,262 valued at $2.70M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 50,478 shares and now owns 214,948 shares. Ishares Tr (IXC) was raised too.

