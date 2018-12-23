Clover Partners LP Boosted Bancorp New Jersey New (BKJ) Position; Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Covered By 6 Bulls

Among 12 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tesla had 18 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2 with “Underperformer”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 2. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $465 target in Thursday, December 13 report. Citigroup downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $225 target in Friday, September 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Jefferies. Canaccord Genuity maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Tuesday, August 28. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $316 target. See Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $440 Initiates Coverage On

13/12/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $411 New Target: $465 Maintain

07/12/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $360 New Target: $450 Upgrade

28/11/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $360.0000

25/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $316 New Target: $323 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform New Target: $350 Initiates Coverage On

08/10/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: $430 Initiates Coverage On

28/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $356 New Target: $225 Downgrade

11/09/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $450 Downgrade

04/09/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $210 Maintain

The stock increased 1.39% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $319.77. About 8.02M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Elon Musk hires staffers from The Onion for a secret project- Daily Beast; 23/03/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Production Surges as First Quarter Comes to an End; 15/05/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk said it was “super messed up” that an incident involving his company was receiving significant attention, while thousands of auto accidents a year are regularly ignored; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Says Cause of Crash Not Yet Known as Challenges Mount; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: NTSB opens probe of fatal Tesla Model S crash that happened in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday; 08/03/2018 – Tesla accounting chief Eric Branderiz steps down; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Halts Model 3 Production (Video); 21/03/2018 – TESLA SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO APPROVE $2.6 BLN MUSK COMP PLAN; 02/05/2018 – TESLA: DELIVERIES SHOULD PICK UP TO ACHIEVE YR DELIVERY GOAL; 26/04/2018 – TESLA OPPOSES PROPOSAL THAT CHAIRMAN BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Reaches Production Milestone for Model 3 Sedan – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla: Long-Time Bullish Analyst Flashes Warning Signs – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Buy & Hold Tesla (TSLA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tesla (TSLA) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 128 investors sold Tesla, Inc. shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 120 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd (Wy) invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 950 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 1,779 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,647 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Trustmark Financial Bank Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 2,244 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Kinetics Lc has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1,878 are held by Acg Wealth. Menlo Advisors Ltd invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regent Mngmt Lc holds 1,084 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold $5.23 million. Guillen Jerome M also sold $360,280 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, December 3. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $1.02M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. 3,500 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by Ahuja Deepak on Wednesday, November 14. Musk Elon bought $10.00 million worth of stock or 29,844 shares. $573,750 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Musk Kimbal.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.92 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

