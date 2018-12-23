Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Bancorp New Jersey Inc New (BKJ) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 21,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 455,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.78 million, up from 433,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Bancorp New Jersey Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.82 million market cap company. It closed at $12.86 lastly. It is down 13.98% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BKJ News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Bancorp of New Jersey 1Q EPS 19c; 29/05/2018 – Reserve Bank of New Zealand says banking system can withstand home price drop; 03/05/2018 – BANK OF NEW ZEALAND TO ISSUE THE NOTES TO NAB; 12/03/2018 – Reserve Bank of New Zealand to review macroprudential policy – governor; 24/05/2018 – Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Declares A 6.50% Dividend For The First Quarter Of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Bancorp of New Jersey 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bancorp of New Jersey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKJ); 05/03/2018 Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 14/03/2018 – BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 13.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 30,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,882 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.29 million, up from 225,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 94,800 shares traded or 227.78% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has declined 8.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $208.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 42,133 shares to 82,045 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Amern Invs Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 108,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,205 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 1.43 in 2018Q2.

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98 million and $72.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (NASDAQ:SIFI) by 162,462 shares to 150,021 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,215 shares, and cut its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT).

