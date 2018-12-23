Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc. (XPO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 4,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,286 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.81 million, up from 178,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.09 million shares traded or 104.43% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 39.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 68,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.09M, down from 173,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 3.92M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 63.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis Oncology: Favored Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Clovis’ (CLVS) Rubraca Gets FDA Nod as Maintainence Therapy – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 12/04: (NVLN) (RH) (CLVS) Higher; (KRNT) (CRUS) (DG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/04/2018: CLVS, CRON, MO, PSTI, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/04/2018: GERN,CLVS,PSTI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $15,328 activity. 284 Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares with value of $6,029 were sold by Rolfe Lindsey. The insider IVERS-READ GILLIAN C sold 250 shares worth $5,308.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-1.73 EPS, down 36.22% or $0.46 from last year’s $-1.27 per share. After $-1.71 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 68 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, November 16 to “Neutral”. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80.0 target in Thursday, November 2 report. Leerink Swann maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) rating on Wednesday, November 15. Leerink Swann has “Buy” rating and $90.0 target. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) earned “Hold” rating by WallachBeth Capital on Wednesday, December 21. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, January 25 with “Neutral”. On Monday, June 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Chardan Capital Markets to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 21 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold CLVS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 53.65 million shares or 1.55% more from 52.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap World Invsts holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 533,000 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 59,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Gru One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 20,804 shares. Next Fin Group Inc has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 31,034 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability reported 59,653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 76,231 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 14,397 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.01% or 236,950 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 20,049 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 16,961 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Prelude Cap Lc reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WBT and XPO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – At XPO Logistics, I.T. Kept Up With One Acquisition After Another – Benzinga” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Under Armour, Neurocrine Biosciences, and XPO Logistics Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – XPO To Repurchase Up To $1B In Stock; Analyst Lifts Rating To “Buy” – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp. (NYSE:CBM) by 30,904 shares to 303,803 shares, valued at $20.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 15,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,528 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).

Among 24 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. XPO Logistics had 96 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 30 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 3. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, May 23 report. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Tuesday, December 20 by Susquehanna. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, July 11. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Friday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XPO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 94.33 million shares or 2.63% more from 91.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemountain Management Ltd reported 127,382 shares stake. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.3% or 503,281 shares. Da Davidson And Co invested in 0.02% or 8,253 shares. Odey Asset Gru Limited invested in 0.1% or 10,723 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement has invested 0.11% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.65% or 185,588 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.22M shares. Price Michael F holds 1.62% or 114,000 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Bankshares & Tru invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 14,213 shares. 4,350 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings invested in 0.01% or 11,627 shares. Korea Inv reported 0.29% stake. Investment House Ltd Liability Co holds 65,934 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio.