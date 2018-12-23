Cls Investments Has Decreased By $387,629 Its Adobe Sys (ADBE) Stake; 13 Analysts Covering Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral”. Edward Jones downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 13. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. Nomura maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 25. Raymond James downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. See Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $150 Initiates Coverage On

06/12/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $150 Downgrade

26/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $150.0000

01/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $210 New Target: $206 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $175 New Target: $170 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $210 New Target: $180 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $183 New Target: $161 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $190 New Target: $175 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $185 New Target: $175 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $192 New Target: $195 Maintain

Cls Investments Llc decreased Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) stake by 11.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,441 shares as Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE)’s stock declined 8.02%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 11,206 shares with $3.03 million value, down from 12,647 last quarter. Adobe Sys Inc now has $101.92B valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Congress Asset Management Commerce Ma owns 353,360 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Cap Inv Counsel owns 21,195 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0.11% or 3,912 shares. Tiger Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.67% or 523,000 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated reported 8,908 shares stake. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Com Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,215 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Co invested 2.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Inc has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cls Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davis R M holds 0.02% or 1,836 shares. Rampart Invest Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,790 shares. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Comerica State Bank has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $665,998. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $2.94 million was made by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, November 1. 10,500 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $2.73M. Ricks David A bought 75 shares worth $19,607.

Cls Investments Llc increased Janus Detroit Str Tr stake by 164,000 shares to 328,000 valued at $16.45 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) stake by 104,459 shares and now owns 566,445 shares. Ishares Tr (PFF) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, September 14. Citigroup has "Buy" rating and $309 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has "Buy" rating given on Friday, September 14 by Bank of America. The firm has "Outperform" rating given on Friday, December 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has "Overweight" rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, October 16. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Monday, December 10 with "Buy" rating. The firm has "Outperform" rating given on Friday, September 14 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has "Overweight" rating given on Friday, December 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Monday, September 17 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, December 14. Morgan Stanley has "Equal-Weight" rating and $255 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold Facebook, Inc. shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Company holds 98,401 shares. Sanders Llc invested in 1.28% or 1.53 million shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Com owns 1,717 shares. Appleton Partners Ma invested in 58,011 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 106,034 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 124,664 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 15,302 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Trust Co has invested 4.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leavell Inc accumulated 1,788 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.33 million are held by First Republic Inv Management. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Co has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 255,749 shares. Myriad Asset Mngmt owns 37,700 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Washington National Bank owns 65,192 shares. 706,928 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Mgmt.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $117,840. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $37.02M. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 10,600 shares worth $1.92 million. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $9.33M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, September 27. Schroepfer Michael Todd also sold $7.74M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The insider Wehner David M. sold 9,522 shares worth $1.72 million. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, October 29.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $359.08 billion. The Company’s solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. It has a 18.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others.

