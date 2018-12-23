Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 98,186 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.71M, down from 108,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (New) Par $0.01 (F) by 14.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 352,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.98 million, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ford Motor Co (New) Par $0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.54 million shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – Ford Plans to Retain U.S. Car Customers While Shifting to SUVs; 12/04/2018 – Paice Reached Agreement to License All of Its Hybrid Vehicle Technology to Ford; 16/05/2018 – Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 20/04/2018 – SlashGear: Ford Mustang Hybrid tipped for 2020; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company CTO Ken Washington joined the board of Desktop Metal; 30/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford to host Thunder Bay rally Wednesday night; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS LINCOLN DECLINE DRIVEN BY SHIFT AWAY FROM SEDANS; 12/04/2018 – Ford Licenses Hybrid Vehicle Patents from Paice, Abell Foundation; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS EXPECTS FINANCIAL IMPACT LIMITED TO 2Q; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS F-150 PRODUCTION IS SUSPENDED AT KANSAS CITY ASSEMBLY PLANT – SEC FILING

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $25,163 activity.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 4,981 shares to 445,065 shares, valued at $36.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on January, 23 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. F’s profit will be $1.31B for 6.10 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $148.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc by 495,000 shares to 520,000 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2.