Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 63.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,670 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.79M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 1.09 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 39.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 76.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 16/03/2018 – CME SAYS NO CERTAINTY ANY FIRM OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold AN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.32% less from 58.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamco Et Al reported 1.04M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 29,539 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 4,052 shares. American Intl Gru stated it has 116,877 shares. Moreover, First Tru Lp has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 143,887 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc accumulated 199,930 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Cipher Cap LP owns 9,112 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Teachers Retirement has 98,098 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt invested in 0.45% or 13,215 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $4.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 69,607 shares to 698,600 shares, valued at $91.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Among 23 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. AutoNation had 47 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Seaport Global initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 9 report. As per Monday, April 16, the company rating was initiated by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Gabelli on Thursday, October 29. The rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Hold” on Wednesday, October 4. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 10 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of AN in report on Thursday, October 6 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, July 28 to “Buy”.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.09 million activity. 2,500 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares with value of $100,000 were sold by GRUSKY ROBERT R. 15,192 shares were sold by BURDICK RICK L, worth $713,264. JACKSON MICHAEL J also sold $3.02 million worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 12.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.02 per share. AN’s profit will be $103.41 million for 7.31 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.26% negative EPS growth.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $159.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index (SPY) by 1,363 shares to 17,983 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 36,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,580 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, June 12. On Tuesday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 11 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 8 with “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 8 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $147.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, January 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Berenberg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark has 1,013 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 18,563 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,107 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,563 shares. 786 are owned by Bbva Compass Bank. Gradient Invs Lc reported 129 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 156,792 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 4.18 million shares. Crow Point Ltd Company accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Personal Fincl Serv has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 499,733 shares. St Germain D J reported 2,895 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 22,500 shares. Stadion Money Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $11.23 million activity. Another trade for 7,820 shares valued at $1.37 million was sold by Tobin Jack J. $319,025 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares were sold by Piell Hilda Harris. Pietrowicz John W. had sold 2,500 shares worth $449,650 on Thursday, October 11. Tully Sean had sold 13,500 shares worth $2.59 million on Wednesday, December 12. The insider Winkler Julie sold 5,847 shares worth $1.14 million. Shares for $959,220 were sold by Carey Charles P.